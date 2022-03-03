- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are getting personal about skin care! Ever get a deep-rooted pimple that has no head but feels like an immovable mountain? They linger just under the surface of your skin so you can’t use your conventional acne routine or pimple popping methods. This weed-like nuisance is actually called a “blind pimple,” a misleading name that doesn’t sound too bad but is actually the worst kind. Unlike your average whitehead (which is non-inflammatory and relatively easy to treat with spot treatments), it’s deep, painful, and near impossible to treat since the pus is burrowing underneath your skin. FYI: These guys are caused by oil getting trapped beneath the skin, which is why you might notice them before your period when oil production is at its highest. So how can you safely get rid of those pimples? Deena has much-needed tips for us.
- Plus, It can be easy to fall into a morning routine without considering how it impacts you later in the day. Your morning routine is like setting up a string of dominoes: You line everything up for success, but one false move can cause it all to come tumbling down. In order to set the right tone for the rest of your day, experts say you should adjust the following habits. Tune in for more or click here: https://getpocket.com/explore/item/7-morning-habits-that-can-affect-your-entire-day
- And if you ever meet a celeb in real life, often the first reaction is surprise at how small they are. It is usually because, legendary as they are, fans often expect their heroes to be larger-than-life in the flesh as well. But that’s not just it – it’s also because many of these famous fellas exude so much confidence that their heights simply are minor feature to their overall charisma. Some of Hollywood’s most successful leading men are shorter than you might think! Dustin Hoffman: 5’6″ Michael J. Fox: 5’4″ Kevin Hart: 5’4″ Tune in to find out how tall leading man Zac Efron is! Hope you join us for a fun Thursday edition of GTU.
Help for those pesky pimples and how tall is Zac Efron?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter