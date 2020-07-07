Help for summer learning loss

Chad Ransom and Christi Roberts, Compass Edvantage Co-Founders joined us in the back yard to talk summer success for kids when it comes to parents worried about learning loss. School closures were hard on families, with parents worrying about kids losing interest in learning, as well as experiencing a strain on their relationships with their kids.

Chad and Christi tell us students could lose between 4 months, and an entire academic year of learning by the end of the summer. This can seem overwhelming for parents, but it doesn’t have to be. It only takes 20 minutes a day to prevent summer learning loss. As parents, we can do that with simple, fun activities and by embedding learning in our daily routine. Chad and Christi’s mantra: Keep it Positive. Keep it Real. Keep it Simple.



Keep it Positive means fun activities that will help rebuild strained relationships and foster a love of learning. Keep it Real means using what you already have. Embed learning in your real-life. Keep it Simple. We’re all so busy as parents, simple is the only way things get done.



To help get parents started, the duo is going to start another 7 day Challenge (called an “Un-Challenge” – because learning from home should not be a challenge) for viewers, and it’s completely free. You’ll have access to all the activities, videos, and community of other parents trying the same things! Sign-up by July 8th.



To join the free Un-Challenge, go to www.compassedvantage.com/summer-unchallenge.

They also offer customized activities based on family interests and specific student needs and/or individual parent coaching to create and try their own activities. Compass Edvantage supports schools and families to ensure all kids are successful. Follow on Facebook: Compass Family.