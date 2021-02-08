Help for busy parents, with “Me in 5 minutes”

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Briana Johnson-Hurst, founder and Host of The LifeBeats Project podcast and community was back in studio with something all parents can appreciate, called “Me in 5 Minutes”. Briana says there are so many demands placed upon parents, especially now. With all that we are doing to help meet the needs of others as well as constantly adjusting to changing circumstances, we may be feeling off and just not like ourselves. Taking care of ourselves is paramount to our health and happiness. Here is a three part technique to quickly get back to feeling like ourselves called “Me in 5 Minutes.”

As a full-time working mom of a newly blended family of seven kids, Briana tells us she is definitely feeling it, and she’s found a way to quickly get back to feeling like herself. Here is her three part technique called, “Me in 5 Minutes”, because sometimes that’s all we’ve got!

It’s important to lay the groundwork so you are ready spur of the moment. So mom and dad you’re going to have a little bit of homework!

“Me in 5 Minutes”

Ask yourself: What do I need right now? What do I need to feel?

When we say we feel “off” or we are not feeling like ourselves, we’re really after a feeling. There are so many versions of you that need to feel different things. Take some time to write down what feelings describe you.

i.e. peaceful, feminine, alive/playful

How much time do I have? What will spark that feeling in me?

First write down things that help you feel those feelings if you had quite a bit of time.

Now write down things that will help you feel that if you only have 5 minutes.

i.e. peaceful: journaling next to a river → listening to calming music

femininine: getting ready head to toe → wearing lipstick, earring, or heels or at night silky pjs

alive/playful: canyoneering → standing out in the sun

And now you have a list of “Me in 5 Minutes” to refer to whenever you need it. You have made yourself aware of what you need to feel when you say, “I don’t feel like me.” and then you have made a list of the things that will get you back feeling that way quickly. Try it!

If you want to hear more about this technique or other ways to help you get back to feeling you, listen to Briana’s podcast, The LifeBeats Project.

www.thelifebeatsproject.com IG: @lifebeatsproject.com Facebook: lifebeatsproject.com