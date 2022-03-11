Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, joined us on the show to share about their charitable efforts taking place during the month of March.

The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities is to surround families with the support they need to be near and care for their seriously ill or injured children. RMHC provides a home-away-from-home to ease daily burdens and empower families of hospitalized children with meaningful experiences and quality time together.

What started as a 13-room house in 1988 has grown to a 72-room house in Salt Lake City, along with two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Primary Children’s Hospital each with 4-rooms, and a Hospitality Cart at Ogden Regional Medical Center. With the help of the community over the last thirty years, we have served over 100,000 families!

They invite viewers to join in welcoming back not only the legendary Shamrock Shake®, but also the fan-favorite OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® for a limited time at participating restaurants now through March 20th. With every Shamrock purchased, McDonald’s restaurants in Utah, western Wyoming, and eastern Nevada will donate $.25 to us at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area.

Support by visiting www.rmhcslc.org