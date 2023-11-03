- On Good Things Utah this morning – Meet the cutest Utah kid that could help his family win $20,000! We have the clip that will air on America’s Funniest Home Videos of a family that is from Saratoga Springs. The Barroso family’s clip is scheduled to air this Sunday, November 5th. They could potentially turn the cute chocolate eating video into a lot of cash! It’s a little something on America’s Funniest Home Videos called ‘Double the Money for Your Funny’.
- People send in videos of kids being silly, pets doing something crazy, or hilarious moments that viewers captured on their phones and if they want to get paid for them, look no further! AFV is doubling the cash for viewers best laughs! And double the bank for your best prank! When and if the video is chosen to be featured on an episode of AFV, viewers now have a chance to earn twice the prize when they finish as one of our top three finalists.
- 3rd Place has gone from $2,000 to $4,000!
- 2nd Place has gone from $3,000, now $6,000!
- And now our 1st Place winner of every weekly episode will take home $20,000! New in Season 33, winning is now twice as nice as we’re increasing the prize amounts in our weekly shows!
- The grand prize for winning AFV is $100,000!
- Be sure to tune in Sunday and vote for our Utah family, and watch GTU this morning for this Hot Topic and so much more!
Help a Utah family win big on America’s Funniest Home Videos
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
