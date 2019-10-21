Hello, Hallow!

We brought on all of the past hosts for our episode today, except for one unfortunately. Jessie Miller wasn’t able to make it today, but we were able to catch up with her last week and we got to see her beautiful new addition to the family.

Hallow’s name is not only cute and unique, it has an amazing backstory. Jessie told us the story of one of her good friends, who lost his battle with cancer. On one of his last nights, which happened to be soon after she found out she was pregnant, she told him she was going to name her baby after his middle name, Hallow.

It was so fun having Jessie back on the show and getting to see her precious daughter. We wish her and her family well and many nights of good sleep, hopefully.