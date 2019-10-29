Helen W. Post: this month’s Community Advocate

Helen W. Post is being recognized as a Community Advocate and champion for families and children with disabilities.

An “advocate” is a supporter, promoter, believer, activist, campaigner – someone who pleads another’s cause or works in favor of or supports a particular cause – often on behalf of others less able to do so for themselves. You have to care about something deeply to advocate for it, to put yourself out there with your beliefs and thoughts. Most advocates don’t do it for recognition, “the cause” means too much to them and they must do something to make things better.

Helen’s path as a parent, alongside her husband, led them to become advocates for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. They have needs in their own family that required them to learn and prepare – then advocate for their precious, amazing daughter who is deaf, as well as grandchildren with other special needs who needed additional care.

The organization Helen W. Post directed until last year is an invaluable resource for families similar to theirs. The Utah Parent Center needs support and involvement.

The Utah Parent Center (UPC) is a nonprofit organization founded by parents in 1983 to provide training, information, coaching, mentoring, and peer support to parents of children, youth, and young adults with disabilities and special needs throughout the state of Utah. The UPC receives funding from several federal and state agencies, and serves as the Parent Training and Information (PTI) Center for the state of Utah with funding from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) under the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA). The Center also includes Utah’s Family to Family Health Information Center federally funded by Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The Utah Parent Center received more than 13 awards for excellence while under Helen’s direction and they are currently trying to extend this success but need help.

To learn more about the Utah Parent Center mission and services, visit: https://utahparentcenter.org

This story contains sponsored content.