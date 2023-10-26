SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This delicious cheeseburger soup offers all the great flavors of a cheeseburger in a soup! This is a crowd pleaser and kids love it too!
Cheeseburger Soup
1 pound ground beef
3/4 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup shredded carrots
3/4 cup diced celery
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
4 tablespoons butter divided
3 cups chicken broth
4 cups peeled and diced potatoes
1/4 cup all purpose flour
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups milk
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sour cream
Brown the ground beef in 3 quart saucepan. Drain and set aside.
In the same saucepan add 1 T butter and add onion, shredded carrots, parsley flakes, basil and celery. Saute until tender. Add the broth, potatoes and beef and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
In small skillet melt remaining butter (3 T) and add the flour. Cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to the soup and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low.
Stir in the cheese, milk, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from heat and blend in sour cream.