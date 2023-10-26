Get another tasty beef recipe every Wednesday on Good Things Utah from the Utah Beef Council

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This delicious cheeseburger soup offers all the great flavors of a cheeseburger in a soup! This is a crowd pleaser and kids love it too!

Cheeseburger Soup

1 pound ground beef

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup shredded carrots

3/4 cup diced celery

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

4 tablespoons butter divided

3 cups chicken broth

4 cups peeled and diced potatoes

1/4 cup all purpose flour

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sour cream

Brown the ground beef in 3 quart saucepan. Drain and set aside.

In the same saucepan add 1 T butter and add onion, shredded carrots, parsley flakes, basil and celery. Saute until tender. Add the broth, potatoes and beef and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

In small skillet melt remaining butter (3 T) and add the flour. Cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to the soup and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low.

Stir in the cheese, milk, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from heat and blend in sour cream.