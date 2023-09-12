SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A classic cheese quesadilla isn’t just the stuff of afterschool snacks anymore. See how to turn a simple quesadilla into a delicious dinner for the whole family – one that can be ready in 15 minutes, thanks to some shortcuts and Cache Valley® Shredded Cheese.

Hearty Bufflao Ranch Quesadillas

Ingredients:

● 1 tbsp. Vegetable Oil

● 2 cups Bell Pepper Strips, Red, Yellow, and/or Green

● ¼ cup Diced Onion

● 1 cup Shredded Rotisserie Chicken

● ½ cup Mild Buffalo Sauce, divided

● ½ cup Ranch Dressing

● 8 (8-inch) Flour Tortillas

● 1½ cups Cache Valley® Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

● Sliced Carrots and Celery for serving

Steps:

HEAT oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. ADD peppers and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes or until

peppers and onions are tender and have browned; remove from skillet and keep warm. TOSS ¼ cup buffalo sauce with shredded rotisserie chicken MIX the buffalo sauce and ranch dressing in a small serving bowl and set aside for

dipping sauce. LAYER ¼ cup of the chicken, ¼ of the cooked pepper mixture, about ⅓ cup of cheese,

and the second tortilla. Repeat for a total of 4 quesadillas. WIPE out the skillet used to cook the peppers and spray with non-stick cooking spray. COOK the quesadillas for 3 minutes on each side or until golden and cheese is melted.

Cut into wedges and serve with barbecue ranch dipping sauce

Cache Valley Creamery is Utah’s #1 brand of cheese. It was established in 1937 and is

100% Farmer Owned, so you know it’s made with the highest-quality dairy.

For Cooking, baking, and topping favorite dishes – the wide range of Cache Valley

Creamery shreds are perfect for getting dinner on the table extra fast.

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more information about all of Cache Valley’s delicious products. Cache Valley Creamery’s cheese is inspired by the Valley, reflecting the goodness and values of the community.

Look for Cache Valley Creamery at the Utah State Fair this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for the

Charcuterie Board Contest and Friday and Saturday at the Little Hands Farm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.