Hearty and delicious lunch at Hash House A Go Go

Food so good we had to head back to St. George and try it again! Janeen Diamond headed to Hash House A Go Go, this time, to try out their hearty lunch items!

Hash House A Go Go is famous for what they call Twisted Farm Food. It’s delicious mid-west comfort food. They have everything from chicken and waffles, pork tenderloin, and pancakes to meatloaf and stuffed burgers. And oh the portions! You will definitely leave with a full stomach and a happy heart!

Be sure to visit Hash House A Go Go in St George. For more information visit www.hashhouseagogo.com.

This segment includes sponsored content.

