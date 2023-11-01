SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Hearts Knit Together is a non-profit group that donates beautiful kits to domestic violence shelters, as well as other shelters in Utah. Executive Director, April James, and GTU contributor, Emma Drennan, joined us on the show to share about a fundraiser event they have coming up.

Serving shelters from Logan to St. George, Hearts Knit Together give kits to various police departments and other agencies who serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault as well as Refugee assistance programs in Utah. To date, they have given over 60,000 kits since 2007. This year they plan to have over 6,000 kits!

They are hosting their inaugural fundraiser, a Holiday Open House and Silent Auction on November 4 in Salt Lake City (3959 West 1820 South, Suite F), aiming to showcase their work, invite public support, and raise necessary funds. With 100% volunteer efforts, the funds gathered will directly contribute to purchasing supplies to continue their crucial work.

For more information visit www.heartsknittogether.org and follow along on Instagram @hearts_knit_together and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartsknittogether.org