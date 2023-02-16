SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today on the show Aida Woodward, Holistic Health Coach and Plant Based Coach, joined us with a delicious and heart-healthy recipe: Meatless Chili. This dish is not only a nutritious alternative to traditional chili, but it’s also an easy make-ahead option that can be prepared in advance and cooked later. So whether you’re a busy parent, a working professional, or simply looking for a hearty meal that is good for your heart, you’re in the right place.

Ingredients:

2 – 14 ounce cans crushed tomatoes

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks, celery, diced

1 small sweet potato, cubed small

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 – 15 ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 – 15 ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 – 15 ounce can black beans, drained/rinsed.

3 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. garlic salt

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Water as needed

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients to a large pot, adding enough water to make chili to the consistency you prefer, thick or thin.

Stovetop: Bring to a slight boil, reduce heat to low, stirring occasionally and cook until sweet potatoes are tender.

Crockpot: Add all ingredients and cook on low for at least 4 hours. Longer is okay too.

Adjust spices to your preferred taste.

NOTE: To make corn tortilla strips without oil.

Cut up a few corn tortillas into strips and bake at 350 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes.

Monitor closely and turn after one side starts to brown and becomes crisp. When both sides are crispy brown, remove from oven and allow to cool.

For more from Aida – https://www.turntohealth.guru/