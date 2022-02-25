Sharing stories about the greatest rock songs ever known, Adam Reader, The Professor of Rock, joined us on the show to share about an upcoming concert series happening at the Eccles Theater in Park City on March 18th.

Reader hosts a Youtube show that has half a million subscribers where he talks about music. He shares the definitive stories behind the songs of our lives. He is joined by famous artists of the Rock era in an intimate setting to see the artists in a way that you have never seen them. Kenny Loggins, Kevin Cronin, Russel Hitchcock, and Graham Russel are on the lineup for the next couple of months.

They will share the stories behind their songs and then play their songs live at the upcoming event on March 18th. It will be like a mix between MTV unplugged and Inside the Actor’s Studio. They will be doing a contest where the winner will get two tickets to the concert and a chance to share their story with the artist and the memory will be included in the show.

Check it out on professorofrock.com or for more information visit:

https://www.parkcityinstitute.org/professor-of-rock-live