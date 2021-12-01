Hear all your favorite Christmas songs live

Are you looking to get into the holiday spirit through performance? Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand stopped by GTU to talk about their Christmas performances and give us a taste of what they are like.

Ryan Shupe says he loves his Christmas shows because they allow him and others to get into the Christmas spirit. In the past, Christmas had snuck up on him, and this is a way for him to truly embrace the holiday. While some performers might get pre-performance jitters, Shupe says connecting with the audience and enjoying his time with his band members helps him avoid showtime jitters. Out of all of the Christmas songs performed by Shupe he says “Rudolph” is his favorite because of the special way he performs it — and he let us see it live on GTU!

The Christmas Tour kicked off on Tuesday, November 1, at the Covey Center then Richfield, and then is scheduled as follows, so find the closest show near you!:

November 30th – Covey Center for the arts (Provo) | 7:30 p.m.

December 6th – Sevier Valley Center (Richfield) | 7:30 p.m.

December 10th – Roy High School (Roy) | 7:30 p.m.

December 11th – Logan High School (Logan) | 7:30 p.m.

December 13th – Brighton High School (Cottonwood Heights) | 7:30 p.m.

December 17th – Hurricane Fine Arts Center (Hurricane) | 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Ryan Shupe check out his website and the performances above and below.