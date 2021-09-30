Healthy zucchini taco recipe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,704 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 30. A total of 508,494 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today's new cases, 360 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 179 cases in children ages 5-10, 65 cases in children ages 11-13, and 116 cases in children ages 14-17.