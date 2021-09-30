Healthy zucchini taco recipe

Food blogger, Alondra, also known as the Utah Foodie is in the kitchen making zucchini tacos!

Zucchini Tacos (serves two)

Ingredients: 

  • Two medium-sized Zucchinis
  • Two tomatoes
  • Half of a yellow onion
  • Corn tortillas
  • One Lime
  • Cotija Cheese
  • One Avocado
  • Salsa of choice
  • Optional – Pickled Red Onions (Red onions with Lime juice)
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 1 Tablespoon of olive oil
  • ½ Teaspoon of garlic salt
  • ½ Teaspoon of onion powder

Directions:

  1. Start by chopping up your Zucchini’s, Onions, and Tomatoes.
  2. In a medium-sized pan start by adding your oil, then add your onions stir until you can see some color – not golden.
  3. Next, add your cut-up zucchini until everything is evenly cooked.
  4. After the zucchini is cooked, stir in your seasoning – salt, garlic salt, and onion powder.
  5. Lastly, add your tomatoes to the pan until everything is cooked well.
  6. In a separate pan heat up your tortillas on medium heat for about 1 minute on each side.
  7. Once your tortillas are done, start creating your tacos!

Enjoy and follow Alondra on Instagram for more recipes!

