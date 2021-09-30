Healthy zucchini taco recipe

Food blogger, Alondra, also known as the Utah Foodie is in the kitchen making zucchini tacos!
Zucchini Tacos (serves two)
Ingredients:
- Two medium-sized Zucchinis
- Two tomatoes
- Half of a yellow onion
- Corn tortillas
- One Lime
- Cotija Cheese
- One Avocado
- Salsa of choice
- Optional – Pickled Red Onions (Red onions with Lime juice)
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 Tablespoon of olive oil
- ½ Teaspoon of garlic salt
- ½ Teaspoon of onion powder
Directions:
- Start by chopping up your Zucchini’s, Onions, and Tomatoes.
- In a medium-sized pan start by adding your oil, then add your onions stir until you can see some color – not golden.
- Next, add your cut-up zucchini until everything is evenly cooked.
- After the zucchini is cooked, stir in your seasoning – salt, garlic salt, and onion powder.
- Lastly, add your tomatoes to the pan until everything is cooked well.
- In a separate pan heat up your tortillas on medium heat for about 1 minute on each side.
- Once your tortillas are done, start creating your tacos!
Enjoy!