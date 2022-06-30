Kristen Fuller came on today to talk healthy snacks.

Fuller, a dietician, wanted to share healthy snacks for kids this summer. Oftentimes, junk food is the hot commodity, but Fuller is saying it doesn’t have to be.

There can be easy, fun snacks that can nourish kids and make them excited to snack. Make sure to quality check your snacks. Kids tend to snack all day, and if your pantry is kept stocked with conscious healthy choices, it can be more manageable for them to be eating.

If interested, get 10% off any nutritional services with code Goodthings10

For more tips and tricks visit www.i-choose-healthy.com and follow @I.choose.healthy on Instagram.