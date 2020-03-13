Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Healthy snack ideas for kids

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Utah Food B ank Banner

Whether your child’s school has been shut down due to the rising concerns of COVID-19 (Corornavirus), or your prepping for spring break, snacks are always a good thing to have on hand for your kids!

Instead of letting them dive into the chip bag or cookies, Surae compiled a list of healthy ideas to mix things up. Take a look at the suggestions below:

  • Applesauce packets, like ‘GoGo Squeeze’
  • Raw nuts
  • Popcorn
  • Annies Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks
  • Oatmeal
  • Granola bars
  • Celery or apples with peanut butter

If you have recipe or homemade snack ideas, send them our way, goodthings@abc4.com !

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors