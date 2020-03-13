Healthy snack ideas for kids

Whether your child’s school has been shut down due to the rising concerns of COVID-19 (Corornavirus), or your prepping for spring break, snacks are always a good thing to have on hand for your kids!
Instead of letting them dive into the chip bag or cookies, Surae compiled a list of healthy ideas to mix things up. Take a look at the suggestions below:
- Applesauce packets, like ‘GoGo Squeeze’
- Raw nuts
- Popcorn
- Annies Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks
- Oatmeal
- Granola bars
- Celery or apples with peanut butter
If you have recipe or homemade snack ideas, send them our way, goodthings@abc4.com !