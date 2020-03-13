Healthy snack ideas for kids

Whether your child’s school has been shut down due to the rising concerns of COVID-19 (Corornavirus), or your prepping for spring break, snacks are always a good thing to have on hand for your kids!

Instead of letting them dive into the chip bag or cookies, Surae compiled a list of healthy ideas to mix things up. Take a look at the suggestions below:

Applesauce packets, like ‘GoGo Squeeze’

Raw nuts

Popcorn

Annies Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks

Oatmeal

Granola bars

Celery or apples with peanut butter

If you have recipe or homemade snack ideas, send them our way, goodthings@abc4.com !