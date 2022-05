Prepping food and eating healthy can be tough, but Holly Wren and Michelle Laws, owners of Fed Up Kitchen in Sugarhouse, are here to help! They are dedicated to helping establish a healthy community with convenient, fresh meal prep programs. Their motto is Eat Better. Feel Better. Live Better.

Check out what kind of things they have on their menu.

Instagram: @fedupkitchen_slc

Facebook: Fed Up Kitchen – slc

Website: fedupkitchen.com

Address – 2120 S 1300 E Suite 300, SLC, UT 84106 (across the street from Sugarhouse Park)