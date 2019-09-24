Healthy potato artichoke soup

Nicea’s friend and neighbor stopped by to warm us up with a bowl of soup. She showed us how to make healthy, potato artichoke soup.

Ingredients: 
Olive oil

3 T minced garlic

3 stalks celery

1/2 white onion

1 jalapeno pepper (optional)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

24 oz baby yellow potatoes

2 cans of artichoke hearts

Chicken broth

1/2 cup milk

Directions:
Cover bottom of pan with olive oil. Add the 3 T minced garlic, 3 stalks celery, and 1/2 white onion-Saute the ingredients until softened (about 5 minutes)-Add 1 tsp salt and white pepper. Add 24 oz. of baby yellow potatoes and 2 cans of canned artichoke hearts. Add those to softened mix. Then pour 48 oz. of chicken broth to the mix-Cover the pan and let it come to a boil. Turn to a low simmer until potatoes are tender (about 40 minutes)-Add 1/2 cup milk (or cream). Emulsify soup until creamy. Add parmesan cheese and parsley.

-Enjoy!

