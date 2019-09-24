Nicea’s friend and neighbor stopped by to warm us up with a bowl of soup. She showed us how to make healthy, potato artichoke soup.
Ingredients:
Olive oil
3 T minced garlic
3 stalks celery
1/2 white onion
1 jalapeno pepper (optional)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp white pepper
24 oz baby yellow potatoes
2 cans of artichoke hearts
Chicken broth
1/2 cup milk
Directions:
Cover bottom of pan with olive oil. Add the 3 T minced garlic, 3 stalks celery, and 1/2 white onion-Saute the ingredients until softened (about 5 minutes)-Add 1 tsp salt and white pepper. Add 24 oz. of baby yellow potatoes and 2 cans of canned artichoke hearts. Add those to softened mix. Then pour 48 oz. of chicken broth to the mix-Cover the pan and let it come to a boil. Turn to a low simmer until potatoes are tender (about 40 minutes)-Add 1/2 cup milk (or cream). Emulsify soup until creamy. Add parmesan cheese and parsley.
-Enjoy!