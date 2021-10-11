Healthy pizza recipe

Amy Roskelley, of Health Beet Weightloss is in the kitchen today teaching viewers how to make a Greek Yogurt Caprese Pizza using only two ingredients for the crust!
Greek Yogurt Caprese Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup self-rising flour
- 1/3 cup Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt
- 2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese balls sliced in thirds
- 10 small grape tomatoes sliced in half or thirds
- 5 small arugula leaves or basil leaves
- Seasoning
Directions:
- Roast the tomatoes. Slice tomatoes in thirds. Assemble in a single layer on a foil-lined cookie sheet. Spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle it with salt. And Roast at 425 for about 10 minutes.
- Combine the ingredients for the crust. To get it to form a dough, use your hands. It doesn’t need more liquid, it just needs to be kneaded.
- Roll out the dough on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Spray with butter-flavored cooking spray and sprinkle with salt. Bake at 375 for about 8-10 minutes, or just until the dough turns golden brown. It doesn’t need to be cooked all the way, but definitely keep your eye on it.
- Slice your mozzarella balls into flat rounds. I got 4 slices out of each ball! Assemble them on the cooked pizza crust. Add the roasted tomatoes and if you have the arugula leaves.
- Return to the oven to melt the cheese and finish baking the pizza. Cut into quarters and eat!
Visit her website for more healthy recipes and find her on social media for more tips!