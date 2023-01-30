PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — At the Sundance Film Festival, TJ and Amanda from Elevated Eats shared about their business providing personal chef services for performance nutrition. With a focus on organic, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free ingredients, their food has been a hit with pro athletes featured on ESPN.

The menu includes items such as buffalo chicken bites, lasagna, sunflower seed butter Energy Cups, and healthy performance doughnuts. Elevated Eats has expanded across the country, hiring and training chefs to help people with the best nutrition possible.

To get in touch with Elevated Eats, check out their Instagram account or website.