Healthy meals delivered right to your door

Rachel Smith, the owner of SLC Chow Kit, is in the studio sharing her business that is sure to make everyone’s lives easier. SLC Chow is locally sourced, delicious, and offers food EVERYONE will love. Even kids love it!

Smith is passionate about supporting local, taking care of the environment, and eating healthy. She buys all of her products from local farms, makers, and stores. She explained some of the benefits of eating a plant-based diet. She also mentioned that you don’t have to go completely vegan to make a difference.

SLC Chow Kits offer a variety of options, from quick and well-known recipes to new and more complex recipes. You can use the kits to make dinners easy and/or to expand your cooking repertoire. The best part about it is that it gets delivered right to your door.

Use the code LOCALCHOW for $20 off of the first week of meals. If you subscribe, you will also receive free items at big milestones (like 5 weeks of meals), business anniversaries, etc. They will also be running a deal in January. Every meal ordered in January will get a $2.50 credit applied to the user’s account. Find SLC Chow Kit on Instagram and Facebook @SLCChowKit and visit their website to sign up.