Alisha Valdez, Owner of Mountain Wellness Bar, hopes to inspire viewers to choose healthy food options rather than fast food choices or processed meals. She’s a wife, mother, and wellness chef.

Ever since her early childhood, she has been passionate about cooking and providing creative and healthy alternative meals. After years of formal culinary and nutrition training, she created The Mountain Wellness Bar & Mountain Meals.

She creates meals centered around whole foods to provide your body with everything it needs to live a long and healthy life. They offer 100% gluten-free, dairy-free, & refined sugar-free options. The focus is on nutrient-dense foods that heal the body.

