Healthy habits and lifestyle withShayfit

Shayli Campbell of “Shayfit” traveled up from St. George today to join us in studio! Talking how making healthy changes and implementing healthy habits from fitness to living a healthy lifestyle will make you feel better in all aspects of your life!

She truly loves what she does, and tells us it’s more than just being skinny or “fit”, it’s feeling good about yourself overall.! Shayli grew up always active in sports and activities such as cheer, dance, gymnastics, and track. A former BYU cheerleader all 4 years, she got a Bachelor Degree in Exercise and Wellness. Shayli then became a NASM personal trainer!

Upon moving back to southern Utah, Shayli met and married her husband. It was his idea to start her #tenminutetuesday videos on Instagram! Her Instagram expanded from there, and followers loved her consistent videos, so she started writing little programs to sell, and was training in person and doing Bootcamps. Shayfit.com was born in 2017 to allow Shayli to train online. Her pre and post natal certification came next, so she could write a pregnancy program.

These days she’s busy with her Shayfit Gym that she opened with her husband in June! Here you can find group weight training classes, ab classes, HIIT classes, and more! The building has a lot going on for families and kids, too. She shares that The Grip (a fun ninja warrior experience), Nets on Fire, Acceleration, Champion Allstars cheer gym, and roller skating rink The RinQ, are all there to choose from! Drop off your kids their activities, then come get a workout in!

There are plenty of vacation rentals around the facility if you’re planning a trip down south! Shayli is starting a new ab challenge October 12th, and has an offer for 50% off for our viewers if you send her a DM on Instagram at @shayfit! Business information to share with viewers: Follow along on Facebook facebook.com/fitbyshaynelle and online shayfit.com stop by in person at 1871 W Canyon View Dr St George Utah 84770

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



