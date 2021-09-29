Healthy gummy worm refresher

Maggaly Ortizgris from Nineteen Main Protein Bar in Pleasant Grove, stopped by the kitchen to show us how she creates her healthy refresher that tastes like a gummy bear.
Gummy Worm Refresher
Recipe:
Bottom layer
1. In 4 oz water, mix the following
-1 scoop Peach-Mango Protein Juice
-1 scoop Strawberry Collagen
2. Fill with Ice.
3. Add 1 scoop Orange Electrolytes
4. And top off with aloe juice + Choice of Edible Glitter.
If you are someone who enjoys counting macros, this is the perfect recipe for you!
Macros :
-85 calories
-10 g protein
-10 g carbs
-6 g sugar
Check them out on Instagram and be sure to visit their location in Pleasant Grove at 19 s Main Street.