Healthy gummy worm refresher

Maggaly Ortizgris from Nineteen Main Protein Bar in Pleasant Grove, stopped by the kitchen to show us how she creates her healthy refresher that tastes like a gummy bear.

Gummy Worm Refresher

Recipe:

Bottom layer

1. In 4 oz water, mix the following

-1 scoop Peach-Mango Protein Juice

-1 scoop Strawberry Collagen

2. Fill with Ice.

3. Add 1 scoop Orange Electrolytes

4. And top off with aloe juice + Choice of Edible Glitter.

If you are someone who enjoys counting macros, this is the perfect recipe for you!

Macros :

-85 calories

-10 g protein

-10 g carbs

-6 g sugar

Check them out on Instagram and be sure to visit their location in Pleasant Grove at 19 s Main Street.