SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! However, most breakfast foods lack protein and fiber, and without these key ingredients in their breakfast meal, many people experience sugar cravings and low energy throughout the day. Certified Nutrition Specialist Deena Thompson showed us how to make cottage cheese and yogurt breakfast bowls, and these easy breakfast meals will keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain yogurt (or sub dairy-free yogurt)

1/2 cottage cheese (or Kite Hill Almond Milk Ricotta for dairy-free)

1/2 large apple, diced (keep the peel on)

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 T. chia seeds

1 T. ground flaxseed

1 tsp. honey (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In a cereal bowl mix together the yogurt and cottage cheese. Add your diced apple, chopped walnuts, chia seeds, ground flax and drizzle honey on top. Enjoy!

In your cottage cheese bowl, you can even switch up the toppings and yogurt flavor to your liking! These bowls can even be stored overnight and prepped for early mornings, but if you do this, make sure the toppings stay on top so they don’t get soggy. Deena currently has a deal going on for her Better Breakfast workshop that comes with 19 protein and fiber packed recipes. This workshop is perfect for people who need nutrition and meal planning advice, and you can get 15% off her ebook and workshop with the code GOODTHINGSUTAH. Visit her website therealfoodnutritionist.com to purchase this workshop and for more meal tips.