Healthy cocktails and mocktails

The owner of Your Favorite Bartender, Brian McOmie, came by today to share his famous cocktails and mocktails. These healthy drinks are all-natural, low in sugar, and are made with real fruit, spices, and herbs which have lower calories than any seltzer on the market. Not only are they delicious, but they’re easy and efficient as well.

Since there are so many flavors, you can hire Your Favorite Bartender where they’ll create drinks specific to the theme of your event. Even If you’re looking for individual bottles of these syrups or cases, you can purchase them at yourfavoritebartender.com. With each bottle sold now through the month of October, they’ll double their donations to local non-profits.

To book McOmie for your next event, visit yourfavoritebartender.org and follow them on Instagram for more creative recipes!