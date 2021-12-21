Healthy Christmas snacks the kids will love

Christmas doesn’t have to be all candy and sugar! Adriana Hanson is here to show you some fun and healthy Christmas snacks you can enjoy through the holidays!

• Christmas trees snack boards. You can turn any snack board into a Christmas tree at this time of the year! Add your favorite fruits, veggies, cheeses or treats and have fun with it! You can even turn your quesadillas into festive trees!

• Christmas sandwiches with cookie cutters. Have your kids help prepare lunch by cutting bread on the shape of a Christmas tree, snowman, star, etc., and then add your favorite toppings!

• Reindeer Rice Cakes. Spread Nutella, peanut or almond butter to your favorite kind of rice cakes, use raspberries as noses, pretzels for antlers, and candy eyes!

Adriana shared a few more Christmas treats and activities you can enjoy with your family on GTU Hour 2.

• Santa Pancakes. Make your favorite pancake recipe and add strawberries for Santa’s hat, banana slices as his beard, and whipped cream for the hat.

• Reindeer HoHos. Stick mini candy canes to the top of the Hohos for the antlers (or use big ones and cut them in half), and use candy eyes, and a red M&M for the nose. Frosting is great to use as ‘glue.’

• Pancake/Cookie Ornaments. Decorate sugar cookies or pancakes to make them look like Christmas tree ornaments!

• Reindeer brownies. Very similar to the reindeer hohos, but with these ones the antlers are made out of pretzels!

For more tips follow along on Social media. She can be found @funloveandfamily