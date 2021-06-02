Healthy and Nutritious drinks

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

A nutritious meal doesn’t have to be boring or unenjoyable! Karelin Santana of Simple Nutrition in Payson came by to showcase one of her favorite drinks from her upcoming business.

Karelin is getting ready for the Simple Nutrition grand opening on June 5th. As a nutritionist coach, Karelin wanted to offer healthier options for people that are looking to transition into a healthier lifestyle.

Simple Nutrition is located 155 West Utah Avenue, Payson, Utah 84651

Find them on FB @Simple Nutrition Payson and IG: @simplenutrition.payson