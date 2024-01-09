Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shows us three healthy versions of classic alfredo dishes. There’s something for everyone, if you’re gluten-free, vegan, or a chicken lover. Our mouths were watering listening to the ingredients, we can’t wait to make them ourselves!

Cauliflower Alfredo

4 cups vegetable stock

3 cups water

1 large head of cauliflower, chopped into florets

1 cup unsweetened oat milk

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp of both salt and pepper

In a large pot, bring vegetable stock and water to a boil.

Add cauliflower florets to the pot and boil until florets are tender. This will take 4-5 minutes. Before draining florets, reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid. In a food processor or blender, add drained florets, oat milk, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

Chicken, Asparagus and Bell Pepper “Alfredo” Pasta

1 lb of whole wheat linguine pasta

1 1/2 tbsp canola or avocado oil

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast diced into

1 inch pieces

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup of asparagus chopped into 1 inch pieces

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well. Add oil to a large saute pan on high heat. Salt and pepper chicken pieces. Add chicken to the saute pan and cook until the chicken is thoroughly cooked and is browned. This will take 5-7 minutes. Remove chicken with a slotted spoon to a bowl. Add peppers and asparagus to the pan and turn the heat down to medium. Saute for 6-8 minutes or until the veggies are tender. Add the cooked chicken to the saute pan and 2 cups of the cauliflower Alfredo and cook together 2-3 minutes stirring occasionally. Add cooked whole wheat linguine to the saute pan with chicken, veggies and alfredo sauce. Stir to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed. Serve. Optional: Top with Parmesan cheese.

Mushroom and Leek “Alfredo” Pasta

8 oz Chickpeas penne pasta

2 tbsp canola or avocado oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup of sliced white mushrooms

1/2 cup sliced crimini mushrooms

1/2 cup sliced portobello mushrooms

1 cup sliced cleaned leeks

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper Parmesan cheese to garnish

Cook chickpea penne according to package directions. Drain well. In a large saute pan, add oil and saute garlic for 2-3 minutes on medium high heat. Add mushrooms, leeks, salt and pepper to the pan and saute for 5-7 or until mushrooms and leeks have softened. Add 2 cups of the cauliflower “Alfredo” to the pan with the mushrooms and leeks. Cook together for 2-3 minutes stirring occasionally. Add cooked chickpea penne. Stir to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed. Serve. Optional: Top with Parmesan cheese

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG