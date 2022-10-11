Fall is finally here! That means the sweetest treats,crisp autumn hair, pumpkins galore and all things glorious. Unfortunately, that means dry hair. So many of us have tried several methods and nothing seems to work. Just because the leaves are falling does not mean your hair needs to. Fortunately, Brooklyn Laybourne, TikToker, Model and hair expert extraordinaire, has the solution to keep your locks luscious and hydrated throughout the fall and winter.

Whether your hair is curly, frizzy, thick, thin, dry, colored, bleached or even pin straight, Laybourne believes everyone’s hair could use the extra love. Some struggle to find the balance between achieving the desired moisturized hair without making it too greasy. Laybourne recommends using a clarifying shampoo to remove the buildup and excess oil. Using it at least one a month will help immensely and no more than every other week. She also recommends her favorite shampoo and conditioner, Alterna Caviar, an anti-aging and hydrating shampoo. “It is so moisturizing, it’s not super heavy [and] and it does what it says it’s going to do,” said Laybourne. “These really say what they’re going to do.” Some of these products may be pricier but Laybourne says to fret not, the investment in your hair is worth it. It is also important to make sure to avoid products that have alcohol as it dries the hair.

For more tips and all things fabulous, follow Laybourne on Instagram and TikTok

Instagram: @_Mrs.JT

TikTok: @Mrs.JT