SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Former host and friend of the show, Gretchen Jensen, joined Nicea on the show to share an update on how she is doing after an unexpected year.

At the beginning of 2022, Gretchen was diagnosed with Uterine Cancer. After receiving the call from her doctor, her year was kickstarted into treatments and surgeries. Her focus from the beginning was to make life as normal as possible for her kids. She didn’t want them to be scared, and so she was intentional with her thoughts every day. She explained how she talked to her body and reassured herself that she is whole and healthy.

After recieving treatments and losing her hair, Gretchen was able to heal and is currently in remission. She shared how much she learned about herself and the power of her mind. To keep up with Gretchen, follow her on social media and stay tuned for a book she looks forward to publishing in the new year.