SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Chocolate has been a beloved treat for centuries, but did you know that it also offers a range of health benefits? As a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Trish Brimhall understands the nutritional value of this sweet indulgence. In today’s segment, Brimhall shared some fun chocolate trivia, the health benefits of chocolate, and a demo to add some pizzazz to your next dessert.

When did chocolate become the solid, edible bar we know and love? 1847. What percentage of consumers prefer fair trade chocolate? 72. What country consumes the most chocolate in the world per capita? Switzerland.

Chocolate health benefits:

Dark chocolate, with at least 70% cacao, offers a range of health benefits, such as:

Reduces inflammation

Lowers cholesterol

Improves blood pressure

Reduces insulin resistance

Improves blood flow in the brain, slowing cognitive decline

Lowers the risk of heart disease/stroke

Boosts oxygen availability during exercise

Trish Brimhall showcased the delicious possibilities that chocolate can offer. Try melting chocolate in water for a fun garnish that can add a touch of elegance to your next dessert. She also suggests making pantry-clean-out bark, which is a delicious way to use up any leftover nuts, seeds, and dried fruit in your kitchen.

While it’s important to practice moderation, don’t ignore the benefits of occasional chocolate. From polyphenols to the mood boost from enjoying some delectable chocolate, there’s a lot to love about this sweet treat. For more information and recipes, check out Trish Brimhall’s website, Instagram, and Facebook pages.