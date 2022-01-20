Health and wellness products for 2022

We are off into a new year and these products might just make 2022 better! Lifestyle and beauty advisor Dawn McCarthy shows us her five must-have picks.

Utah’s winter weather can be harsh on the skin. McCarthy recommends the Olay Retinol24 and Peptide Night Face Moisturizer. She says its nighttime use helps heal the skin and has lasting hydration. You’ll wake up to see smooth and brighter skin.

On a cold day, why not warm up with a hot cup of tea! McCarthy’s find of Twining Super Blends™ will put a pep in your step. She says it incorporates delicious notes of citrus, cinnamon, or berries to kick off those wellness goals. The blends come in different varieties that help with energy levels, immune support, and heart health.

The other products McCarthy loves are great for parents of all kinds. She highlights environmental-friendly diapers made by DYPER™ out of bamboo, as well as cookies for kids that are allergy-friendly and shaped with love! Don’t forget about our furry friends! McCarthy’s floating pet bowl find is adjustable to any size of cat or dog and attach easily to your wall!

Check out the video for Dawn’s full review of the products. You can find all the links through her website and give her a follow on Instagram or Facebook.