SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – How can healing your inner child help a parent become more compassionate? Chelsey Murdock joined GTU to teach us how to heal your inner child.

Chelsey Murdock, Compassionate Inquiry Coach, helps provide a space for individuals to be seen in all their emotions, pain, shame, happiness, and victories. Murdock works to inquire about the triggers and reactions of an individual to uncover your inner-child wounds and core beliefs to help you learn how they drive your everyday life and interactions.

Murdock became a coach in September 2020 and has continued to expand her knowledge through various workshops and education including polyvagal Theory. To work on your self-awareness, and coping skills, and improve your communication through healing your inner child, check out Murdock on her website and social media platforms.