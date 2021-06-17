Healing center helps wake up the brain to overcome mental illness and addiction

Robert Beatty, Owner of Zion Healing Center shared with us what makes Zion Healing Center unique and what treatments they offer to create a spiritual awakening.

They are different from every treatment center out there. They utilize modalities and cutting-edge technologies to wake up the brain and spiritual-based recovery programs that create spiritual awakening and changes in the way we think. They focus on the underlying issues of depression and anxiety that are driving factors in mental illness and addiction. They believe that these issues can be overcome through their treatment methods with long-term and permanent results.

Promotions:

They are offering a 25% new patient discount through the end of July.

