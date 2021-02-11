Heal your whole self with Mars Holistic Wellness

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We sat down with Cori Satori, Chief Empowerment officer and co-owner of Mars Holistic Wellness along with her husband Jake, to hear about all they offer when it comes to life coaching, mentorship, self-growth, self-development, energy work, and yoga! They are here to help support us in living our best lives.

Investing in yourself can transform your life! Cori tells us the difference between a life coach, and a holistic life coach. With Cori, you’ll work on healing the whole body and every aspect of your life. Her husband has a special focus on working with those in substance abuse recovery.

Cori tells us the she works most in aiding with self-confidence, self-love, goal setting, planning and organizing your life, letting go of the past, building awareness of our habits and patterns. Sessions are currently being hosted over zoom.

GTU viewers can receive 20% off an 8 session package until March 1st! Find Mars Holistic Wellness online www.marsholisticwellness.com on IG @marsholisticwellness @coachcorisartori and Facebook marsholisticwellness