SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you struggling with chronic pain, anxiety, or feeling stuck in past traumas? If so, you’re not alone. Many of us carry the weight of past experiences in our bodies, causing physical and emotional pain. But there is hope.

Chelsey Murdock is a trauma informed life coach with specialized training in Compassionate Inquiry with Gabor Maté, Polyvagal Theory, and Somatic Experiences. With her practice, Chelsey helps clients connect with their bodies and uncover past traumas that may be hindering their daily lives.

Trauma doesn’t always have to be a negative event. Sometimes it’s the good things that didn’t happen, such as not being seen or heard during a difficult time or feeling alone after getting hurt. These experiences can show up today as anxiety, triggers, anger, and chronic pain.

Through her work, Chelsey helps clients understand the different parts of themselves, including the nervous system and felt sensations, and connect with these parts to heal and be seen. By working with Chelsey, clients can learn to understand and process their past traumas, leading to a more fulfilling and peaceful present.

If you're ready to start healing and reclaiming your life, visit Chelsey's website and follow her on Instagram.