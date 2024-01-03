CEO of Empire Rewire Kjera Miranda is a certified life and health and mindset performance coach. She tells us that speaking your love language to yourself to build self-confidence, and self-credibility is a game changer for women who are struggling with overwhelm.

Empire Rewire is a team of coaches determined to help people rewire their body and mind for more joy, energy, and love. In 2018 Kjera was a burnt out full time teacher and her husband a full time student. She was a mom of 3 boys teaching medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, introduction to health science, emergency medical response, athletics, and was bullied into adding more to her schedule which meant she had to give up my one prep, or consultation in her schedule, and more than any teacher should ever have to do but again was told it was a badge of honor and contribution.

This led to Kjera losing her breast milk because she didn’t have time to pump. Her mom guilt, physical, and mental health was declining fast. She ended up seeking therapy where she was diagnosed with postpartum depression and PTSD.

We sit down with her to learn about head voice vs heart voice: head voice is seen as the "logical" one but the heart voice truly is. Fear isn't typically logical!

