The annual Swiss Days event takes place the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day, in the small town setting of Midway, Utah! Swiss Days has an outdoor craft fair, with local and national vendors, crafting and creating their wares. Volunteers spend countless hours preparing for the two full days to ensure the event is a success, including Swiss German food booths. There is the traditional parade, which starts at 10 am (on Saturday), and live musical entertainment throughout each day.

We enjoyed glimpsing a performance on set, as well as a sneak peek of what local vendors have to offer. Take a look at these tips below, and plan your visit this weekend!

No dogs are allowed as this is not a dog-friendly venue or event. Please leave your furry friends at home. Certified service animals are an exception.

Arrive early on Friday morning for the best parking and to get first access to the booths. Look for the parking shuttle as a smart and affordable parking option. There really isn’t “front row” parking at this event. The shuttle is the best way to get to and from. Shuttle lots are located near 500 East on Main St and 800 N on River Rd.

All food vendors are CASH ONLY – so plan to bring money with you. Small bills preferred. ATM machines will be onsite as well.

Wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes and light, breathable clothing. It does get hot. And carry water to stay hydrated.

If you have an infant, bring a baby carrier – NOT a stroller. Navigating the walk paths is very difficult with a stroller. Save yourself the hassle and headache and pack your little on in a carrier instead. If you bring younger kids, look for the dedicated children’s area with a bounce house and climbing wall. It is a fun and safe area for them to use up some energy and have a great time at Swiss Days.

In previous years, Swiss Days has offered a package drop off option. Look for this location to hold your items while you continue perusing through the booths. This service is well-loved by veteran Swiss Day shoppers.

If you get too hot or tired, sit under any of the multiple shaded areas and take a break. Plenty of food vendors will be onsite both days.

midwayswissdays.org