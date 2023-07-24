- On Good Things Utah this morning – We sit down this morning with the authors of Racing Hearts and Burning Cars by Ward E. Wilson and Robert Schwab. Twenty four years ago Robert was in the middle of his life’s dream of owning and racing a Nitro Funny Car when it crashed and burned with him inside only days after it’s completion at the Rocky Mountain Raceway here in Utah. He ended up on life support, unable to speak, see or move. Our own Nicea DeGering covered that crash here at ABC4 all of those years ago and never thought she would sit down with the driver more than two decades later and talk about his story of survival.
- When book author Ward heard Robert’s story he knew that it was one that needed to be told and shared. He calls Robert’s need to race a dream, an obsession and a passion. The crash is just one part of the inspiring and incredible story that started in the Australian Outback, went through the wild streets of LA and made that painful stop in the burn unit of the University hospital. Ward says readers will be moved by Robert’s incredible journey of following his dream, recovery and rebuilding his life to continue the chase.
- The book is available now. https://wardewilson.com/racing-hearts-and-burning-cars/
He survived a fiery Utah crash 24 years ago, the inspiring details are now in the new book ‘Racing Hearts and Burning Cars’
by: Nicea DeGering
