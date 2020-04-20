Hazel is loveable, large, and in charge!

Even though animal shelters are temporarily closed, you can still adopt, and you can certainly foster! Today we got a look at the adorable Hazel, a two-year-old English Mastiff who enjoys playing in the yard. Her foster family tells us that she is silly, weighs in at whopping 143 pounds, and will need to be the only animal in the home since she doesn’t do well with other pets.

Hazel is a star, and needs to shine on her own! A lot to love, this pup has some medical issues and medications that Best Friends can fill you in on. Schedule a virtual meet and greet, and then a safe outdoor socially distanced meeting by emailing Best Friends at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org!

Learn more at Utah Best Friends.