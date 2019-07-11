Hawaiian Portobello Pizzas

On Good Things Utah today - The funny things that baby boomers are doing on social media. This list is guaranteed to make you laugh today! Plus, stop being the referee for your kids' fights and start being their sportscaster? Find out why a shift in strategy just might work for more peace and harmony in your home. And Aquaman himself is not above body shaming! Jason Momoa is getting heat over a poolside pic and we are not having it... And finally, the hottest places to travel for the rest of 2019. We have the top states that tourists are jumping to visit.

And finally, foods that are good for your face - from avocados to dark chocolate, we have the best ways to eat for your skin. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of Good Things Utah!