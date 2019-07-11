Hawaiian Portobello Pizzas

It’s summer time and everyone is looking to indulge in pizza without sacrificing their waistline! These pizzas are full of flavor and have low calories. Best of all, they’re easy to make and ready in minutes. Shauna Havey showed us how!
Ingredients:
- 4 portobello mushrooms
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- ½ Cup pizza sauce
- 1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ Cup diced ham
- ¼ Cup diced red bell pepper
- ¼ Cup pineapple tidbits
- ¼ Cup diced red onion
- 2 Tablespoons green onions, sliced thin
- 1 teaspoon red chili flakes
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Wipe portobellos clean with a damp cloth. Use a spoon to gently scrape the gills from the inside of the mushroom caps.
- Brush mushrooms with oil and set them inside up on a cookie sheet.
- Bake mushrooms for 7 minutes and remove from oven.
- Top with pizza sauce, cheese, ham, bell pepper, pineapple, and both kinds of onion.
- Sprinkle on chili flakes and pepper.
- Bake pizzas an additional 5-7 minutes until they are heated through and the cheese is melted.
- Serve with a big green salad for a complete meal.
Visit haveyourselfatime.com or Instagram: @haveyourselfatime for more recipes.