Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with chef Charlotte Hancey! Charlotte joined us from her kitchen today to share this recipe. Check out the segment and follow along with the instructions below.

The end of the school year can be a busy time for many. Graduations, spring sports, field days, etc can make it hard to get dinner on the table. These Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches are easy and loaded with flavor that the whole family will love! Shortcuts like rotisserie chicken and a creamy coleslaw mix make this a 20-minute meal.

Ingredients:

-3/4 cup pineapple juice (from canned tidbits)

-3/4 cup ketchup

-2 tablespoons soy sauce

-2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

-1/2 cup brown sugar

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 teaspoon onion powder

-1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon black pepper

-3-4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

For the slaw:

-11.4 oz creamy coleslaw kit

-20 oz can pineapple tidbits (juice reserved for sauce)

-1/2 red onion, diced

-1/2 – 1 whole jalapeño, seeded and diced

-8 hamburger buns

Directions:

Whisk together pineapple juice, brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, ground ginger, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 10 minutes.

2. Add shredded chicken to the pan and stir to combine. Keep warm until ready to serve.

3. Make the slaw according to package directions. Add pineapple tidbits, red onion, and jalapeño. Toss to combine.

4. Serve sandwiches with chicken and slaw on hamburger buns.

Note: You can also make your coleslaw dressing combined with shredded cabbage instead of using a kit.

Follow Charlotte on IG.