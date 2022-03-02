- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chef José Andrés is on the ground feeding refugees at Ukraine-Poland border. José Andrés, a Spanish American chef, restaurateur and philanthropist, has set up mobile kitchens to provide hot meals for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. “People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” Andrés, 52, captioned a video on Twitter Friday. “We must come together as a force for good!” Andrés, who is on the ground in Poland with his not-for-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, added that he’s “committing support” from the $100 million Jeff Bezos grant he won in 2021 for his humanitarian work.
Sean Penn is making his way to the Ukraine-Poland border as he films a documentary about Russia's invasion. The Oscar-winning actor was previously in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, where a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and vehicles is headed. Penn tweeted that he and two colleagues abandoned their car on the side of the road and are walking miles to the Polish border. Penn, wearing a backpack and wheeling one suitcase, shared a photo that shows a long line of cars. "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value," he tweeted on Monday.
Hawaii's Safe Travels program, established to slow the spread of Covid-19 through safety precautions for travelers, will come to an end on March 25, the state's governor announced. Domestic passengers arriving in Hawaii after the program ends won't need to follow earlier regulations, like showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to bypass quarantine, according to Gov. David Ige. "It is important to remember that we're talking about domestic travel only, this does not apply to international travelers which have different requirements set by the federal government," Ige said Tuesday. "It's also equally important to note that all Safe Travels requirements must be met by incoming domestic passengers prior to March 25."
One of the toughest jobs of parenting is talking to your kids about difficult subjects. It's hard enough to explain when a beloved lovey gets eaten by the washing machine, or when a bully acts tough at school. But it can feel impossible to put into words some of the really big issues, such as war, violence, racism and other important topics. But in the age of constant notifications, streaming video and 24-hour news coverage—when even little kids are exposed to really serious stories—it's important to face this challenge head-on. Addressing the tough stuff makes your kids feel safer, strengthens your bond and teaches them about the world. So how do you talk to your kids in an age-appropriate way? Surae has tips for parents.
Like last year, the annual Bad Lip Reading send-up of the NFL season has arrived after the Super Bowl. That doesn't matter much, though. Super Bowl commercials might not have quite have reached the heights of years past, but Bad Lip Reading more than makes up for it. If this is your first encounter with the very occasional YouTube Series, Bad Lip Reading is exactly what it sounds like. The series re-dubs videos based on a lip reading what is happening on-screen. This will definitely make you smile this morning!