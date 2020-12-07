Having weird dreams? You might be pregnant

  • On Good Things Utah today – Our mom-to-be Deena says she’s been having crazy dreams lately, is it because she’s pregnant or is it because of COVID-19? We are diving into what your wild dreams actually mean.
  • Plus, if you are worried about weight gain, don’t eat and then shower. Yep! We’re serious, we’ll tell you about the strange digestive connection.
  • And finally, if you are struggling to wrangle your toddler, Deena has tips for discipline and how to set manageable boundries during the holidays. Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

