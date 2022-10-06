Life and business coach, Andrea Wilde, teaches her clients about the 4 pillars of wealth – health wealth, relationship wealth, time wealth, and financial wealth. Today she challenged viewers to think about each friend being a key to fulfilling different aspects of your life. For example, certain friends fulfill the funny part, or we have our “therapy friend.” Both are important and you sometimes need to focus more on one rather than the other if you need that key right now. The idea of friends being keys makes it easier for significant others because suddenly not all the duties are on them. These keys can keep you find balance in your relationships. To find more tips from her go to her social media and website.

Instagram: @the.wilde.life @livebig.littlegirl

Facebook: livebig.littlegirl

Website: https://linktr.ee/livebig.littlegirl