Ganel-Lyn Connie, motivational speaker, spoke today about the importance of female friendships.

She shared five reasons why they are essential to women’s health.

They can help women to live longer lives. Female friendships give us healthy hormones, like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. These help with emotional wellbeing and longevity. They help to build one another up. When you think of supporting your friends rather than competing with them, you friendships thrive. Getting real and going deep. Friendships only work when you get vulnerable and open up, bringing safety and openness for yourself. Quality over quantity. It is not about how many friends you have, but the bond you have with people. A strong bond with a few people is more important than a weak bond with many. Invest. In order to have strong friends, you have to be one to have one. Friends can change and evolve though life, but it is also up to you to evolve alongside each other.

