- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s making the pictures you’ve seen all over social media and now our hosts are jumping on the trend. Lensa, an AI-powered avatar-making and photo editing app has created a sudden wave where people are sharing AI-generated selfies on social media. The app allows users various fine-editing tools, such as removing an object or blemishes from photos. Though the app has been in existence since 2018, its new AI selfie generator called the Magic Avatar feature has now gone viral, boosting the app’s ratings. The magic avatar comes with a number of tools. It allows users to retouch a picture, making one’s skin look flawless. They can either change or blur the background. They can also choose an artsy effect. These options can be auto-adjusted.
- After downloading the app, one needs to either create an account or opt for the one-week trial option. The app will then ask the user to select 10-20 photos based on certain criteria – once it is met, the photos will be imported. The next step is to select a gender from the given options. Then one needs to choose the number of avatars they want. Users have to pay for the avatars even if it’s a free trial. The prices are set at $2, $3, and $4 for 50, 100, and 200 avatars, respectively.
- So what do Deena, Surae and Nicea look like as avatars? We hope you tune in with us this morning for a fun Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.
Have you seen all of those avatar transformation photos on social media?
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares, Brianne Johnson
