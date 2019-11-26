Have you heard of the Transperative Method?

Dr. Robert Pope joined Reagan and Nicea to talk about how he uses the Transperative Method™ to move clients from their past conditioning and trauma into powerful joyful lives. Weaving layers of paradigm-altering quantum science with spiritual psychology, Dr. Pope transforms his clients’ lives with results from the start! His playful compassionate style gives them access to elevated performance, profitability and lovability.

As a world-renowned expert in dozens of integrative transformation technologies, he’s fluent in consciousness dynamics and integration. Through Dr. Pope’s processes, he skillfully alters the course of his clients’ lives to become aligned with joy and true personal power.

Today he demonstrated to Nicea and Reagan the power of thoughts by using a muscle response test. He showed with humor and play the cause and effect of thinking and feeling has on personal power and environment. That the power to-be-healed is already within and it’s often being misused in ways that cause sickness, discomfort, and misery. He also wants people to know that suffering is optional and changes can be made.

If you want to learn more about Dr. Pope and what his services you can attend his upcoming workshop on “Using Your Healing Power,” on December 6th from 7-9pm or on December 7th from 10am-4pm. For more information go to Transperative.com or DrRobertPope.com & sign up for the newsletter.

This story contains sponsored content.